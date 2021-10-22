Overview

Dr. Terry Baksh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Baksh works at Healthcall Primary Care Center PC in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.