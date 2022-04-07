Dr. Baker Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Baker Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Baker Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Baker Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Terry Baker M.d.p.a.3200 Channing Way Ste A105, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 552-9530
-
2
Idaho Falls Community Hospital LLC2327 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 552-9530
-
3
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center3100 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-6111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Mountain View Hospital2325 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 552-9530
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker Jr?
Dr. Baker has always been receptive and attentive to my questions, concerns, and on numerous occasions he's helped me feel more relaxed in his office by helping me, as a patient, feel heard and understood. The front desk has always been welcoming and kind, and efficient at fulfilling their tasks. In several instances, I have already recommended others I know to this doctor, and would do so again.
About Dr. Terry Baker Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568406148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker Jr works at
Dr. Baker Jr has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.