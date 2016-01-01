Dr. Bachow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry Bachow, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Bachow, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Bachow works at
Locations
Delray Medical Center5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4440
Midtown Palm Beach Gardens2529 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 625-4441
Midtown Imaging LLC3713 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 964-8414
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terry Bachow, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1578516092
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
