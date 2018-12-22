Dr. Terry Arrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Arrington, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Arrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Edgefield County Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Arrington works at
Locations
-
1
Legend Orthopaedics811 13th St Ste 20, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-3401
-
2
Burke Medical Center351 S Liberty St, Waynesboro, GA 30830 Directions (706) 554-4435
-
3
Orthopaedics Associates2511 Associates Way, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Burke Medical Center
- Edgefield County Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Psalm 34.
About Dr. Terry Arrington, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386868529
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
