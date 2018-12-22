Overview

Dr. Terry Arrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Edgefield County Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Arrington works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Waynesboro, GA and Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.