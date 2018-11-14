See All Neurosurgeons in Gadsden, AL
Dr. Terry Andrade, MD

Neurosurgery
2 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terry Andrade, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Andrade works at Terry Andrade MD PC in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Terry Andrade MD, PC
    300 Medical Center Dr Ste 302, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 492-6760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gadsden Regional Medical Center
  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Nov 14, 2018
    Dr Andrade has done over 6 surgeries on me...And I think hes a wonderful Dr. .Hes straight to the point never tells you you have to have surgery.. thats always your decision...I've never had any complications.. I would very much recommend him... Funny people always leave negative remarks...but what about all the ppl he is truly helped.... well he has helped me..and as I said I highly recommend him. You may find he has a dry since of humor but I dont care as long as he is a good surgeon...
    tracy valincourt in Hanceville, AL — Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Terry Andrade, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396825329
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
