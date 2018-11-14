Dr. Terry Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Andrade, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Andrade, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Andrade works at
Locations
Terry Andrade MD, PC300 Medical Center Dr Ste 302, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Andrade has done over 6 surgeries on me...And I think hes a wonderful Dr. .Hes straight to the point never tells you you have to have surgery.. thats always your decision...I've never had any complications.. I would very much recommend him... Funny people always leave negative remarks...but what about all the ppl he is truly helped.... well he has helped me..and as I said I highly recommend him. You may find he has a dry since of humor but I dont care as long as he is a good surgeon...
About Dr. Terry Andrade, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1396825329
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
