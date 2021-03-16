Overview

Dr. Terry Adams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Sweetwater Hospital Association.



Dr. Adams works at Tennessee Surgical Specialists, P.C. in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.