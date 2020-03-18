Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terri Washington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terri Washington, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
The Endrocrinlogy Specialists1200 S York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (708) 345-2211
Oak Lawn Office9629 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-0823
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Macneal Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Staff and Dr Terri Wahington are all great! Dr Terri Washington is very knowledgeable on Diabetes. Very one on one with her patients.
About Dr. Terri Washington, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114120722
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington has seen patients for Cushing's Syndrome, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.