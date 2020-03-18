Overview

Dr. Terri Washington, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Macneal Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Washington works at The Endrocrinlogy Specialists in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cushing's Syndrome, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.