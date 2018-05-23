Dr. Terri Tomlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Tomlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terri Tomlin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Tomlin works at
Locations
University Pediatrics Association1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 1100, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-4440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomlin?
Dr. Tomlin is calm and even keel, which is really helpful for my children, who tend to be high energy. She has quickly identified and helped remedy issues for my kids. We continue to see her and others at UPA, based on urgency and schedule availability. All of the doctors at UPA are great so far.
About Dr. Terri Tomlin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.