Overview

Dr. Terri Silver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Dr. Terri Silver in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.