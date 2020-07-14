Overview

Dr. Terri Riddiford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Riddiford works at Kettering Physician Network - Primary Care in Huber Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.