Overview

Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Pustilnik works at Texas Urology Specialists-Webster in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Beaumont, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.