Dr. Terri Nutt, MD
Overview
Dr. Terri Nutt, MD is a dermatologist in Shavano Park, TX. She currently practices at THE SKIN MD DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
The Skin MD Dermatology Clinic4432 Lockhill Selma Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Directions (210) 615-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Terri Nutt, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1073564456
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutt has seen patients for Birthmark, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutt.
