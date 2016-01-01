See All Dermatologists in Shavano Park, TX
Dr. Terri Nutt, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Terri Nutt, MD is a dermatologist in Shavano Park, TX. She currently practices at THE SKIN MD DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin MD Dermatology Clinic
    4432 Lockhill Selma Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-9494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Humana

About Dr. Terri Nutt, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1073564456
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(39)
