Overview

Dr. Terri Katz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Center For Dynamic Aging, LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Administrative Physical and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.