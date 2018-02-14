See All Rheumatologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Terri Horan, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (17)
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terri Horan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Horan works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    901b Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 629-1703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
  • Guadalupe Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Joint Fluid Test
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Joint Fluid Test

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 14, 2018
    She is amazing. She’s very patient and thorough. She doesn’t give up until she figures out what the problem is. She’s a godsend and an angel.
    New Braunfels — Feb 14, 2018
    About Dr. Terri Horan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588622922
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horan works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Horan’s profile.

    Dr. Horan has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

