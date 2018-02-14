Overview

Dr. Terri Horan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Horan works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.