Dr. Henson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terri Henson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terri Henson, MD is a dermatologist in Southaven, MS. She currently practices at Dermatology Clinic North MS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic of North Mississippi P.l.l.c.7585 Clarington CV, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Terri Henson, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558361345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henson has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Henson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henson, there are benefits to both methods.