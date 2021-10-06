See All Oncologists in Scarborough, ME
Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD

Oncology
14 years of experience
Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Maine Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    100 Campus Dr Ste 125, Scarborough, ME 04074
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Vulvectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Lung Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Saw Dr Febbraro and she's awesome. She explained things and answered my questions. Was not rushed during visit. She showed she cared. She will be doing my surgery and I have great confidence in her
    About Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD

    Oncology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1396975520
    Education & Certifications

    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Febbraro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Febbraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Febbraro has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more.

    Dr. Febbraro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Febbraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Febbraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

