Dr. Febbraro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD
Overview
Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Maine Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Campus Dr Ste 125, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-0069
-
2
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Febbraro and she's awesome. She explained things and answered my questions. Was not rushed during visit. She showed she cared. She will be doing my surgery and I have great confidence in her
About Dr. Terri Febbraro, MD
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396975520
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gynecological Oncology
