Dr. Terri Edwards-Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Neorobehavior and Dementive Research Center



Dr. Edwards-Lee works at Neurology Specialists of Middle Tennessee in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.