Terri Blankenship, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Terri Blankenship, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Terri Blankenship works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charlotte OBGYN Associates
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jun 18, 2016
    First time I have had annual pelvic exam by a nurse. She was excellent and a very knowledgeable and experienced family nurse practitioner. I was experiencing severe pelvic pain and was worried about post hysterectomy surgery. She performed a thorough examination of the vaginal walls explaining that the vaginal walls were good, and the pain was not due to a failed vaginal prolapse surgery or an infection. Prescribed a vaginal hormone replacement cream to use for 1 year. No rectal exam performed.
    Marie D in Monroe, NC — Jun 18, 2016
    About Terri Blankenship, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1972529279
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terri Blankenship, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terri Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terri Blankenship has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Terri Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terri Blankenship works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Terri Blankenship’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Terri Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Blankenship.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terri Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terri Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

