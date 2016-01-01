Overview

Dr. Terri-Ann Wattsman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.



Dr. Wattsman works at Carilion Children's Pediatric Pulmonology in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.