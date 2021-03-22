Dr. Terrence Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Ryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Ryan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid Missouri Neurosurgery Llp1605 E Broadway Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 443-2355
-
2
Radiology Consultants Inc1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
Surgery last week. Had leg pain to the point of not being able to stand without assistance. No leg pain now. Dr. Ryan is awesome!
About Dr. Terrence Ryan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1619925559
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain Aneurysm and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.