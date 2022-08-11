See All General Dentists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Terrence Reilly, DMD

Dentistry
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Terrence Reilly, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Reilly works at Winston Salem Dental Care in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winston Salem Dental Care
    201 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 701-1727
    • Aetna
    • MetLife

    Aug 11, 2022
    While substituting for my 'primary' Dentist, Dr. Reilly, following his thorough inspection, volunteered very detailed additional, cogent recommendations, in effort to, at age 88, hold on to what remains. I was lucky to receive his counsel!
    DULANEY GLEN — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Terrence Reilly, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336246248
