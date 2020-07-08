Dr. Terrence Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Regan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Regan works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute LLC21 Hospital Dr Ste 140, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 445-8530
Adventhealth Lab60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 445-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Regan has treated my multiply-handicapped son for years. I cannot more-highly recommend him. He is knowledgeable, caring, and technically gifted. His nurse, Barb, is a gem. When the family practice doctor cannot help us, this office always does.
About Dr. Terrence Regan, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245281179
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regan works at
Dr. Regan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Regan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.