Dr. Terrence Rager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Rager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Penn State University Hershey Medical Center and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.
Dr. Rager works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio300 W Wallace St Ste B1, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 429-7901
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After being diagnosed with Acute Cholecystitis in November 2020 I was referred to Dr. Rager, and in January 2021 he performed my Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy surgery. He is a very skilled surgeon, and a very patient-centered doctor. In my office visits leading up to and then following the procedure Dr. Rager took his time to fully explain all the aspects of my surgery and recovery, and to always answer any questions I posed. Facing surgery, his manner and professionalism gave me great confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend Dr. Rager to anyone who may be seeking a very caring and highly skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Terrence Rager, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1063730679
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
- Penn State University Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State Univ.
- General Surgery
