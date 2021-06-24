See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. O Donovan works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Hanover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie
    200 Hospital Dr Fl 2, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-5555
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Chesapeake Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - Hanover
    7556 Teague Rd Ste 240, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Jun 24, 2021
    Very knowledgeable, compassionate professional. Have used several times and have been extremely pleased with the outcomes of each encounter, including surgery.
    Bob Kerr — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922080159
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Washington Hosp Ctr
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence O Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O Donovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O Donovan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. O Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Donovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.