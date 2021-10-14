Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD
Dr. Terrence O Brien, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. O'Brien performed successful cataract surgery on my eyes, which required his skills because they were a challenging case. He cautiously guided me through the procedure as we conditioned my damaged eyes for surgery, and then he did a magnificent job on the operation to the point where my vision is 20/20 in both eyes. I went to Bascom Palmer specifically for such expertise, as previous Ophthalmologists had warned me that my eyes would present big problems as they aged. I got the best eyecare in the world, and I strongly recommend both Dr. O'Brien and this marvelous facility.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861417396
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. O Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Brien has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Anterior Vitrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. O Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.