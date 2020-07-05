Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Oto Med Grp
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Hearing and Balance Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 709, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-7735
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best! He is clinically And surgically highly skilled. He is very caring in his manner and has a way of alleviating patient anxiety. At the same time there is a quiet confidence about him that reassures patients that they are in the best of hands. His communication skills and availability are superb.
About Dr. Terrence Murphy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1861493819
Education & Certifications
- Oto Med Grp
- University MN
- University Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
