Dr. Moisan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrence Moisan, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Moisan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Moisan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Environmental & Respiratory Medicine12255 S 80th Ave Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 448-1400
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12251 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moisan?
About Dr. Terrence Moisan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1699722793
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Occupational Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moisan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moisan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moisan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moisan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moisan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moisan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moisan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.