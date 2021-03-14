Dr. Terrence Malloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Malloy, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Malloy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Temple Health Center City255 S 17th St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 707-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
efficient and professional.
About Dr. Terrence Malloy, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053374702
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Urology
