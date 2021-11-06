Dr. Terrence Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Chino Pediatric Medical Group15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 220, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 393-6202
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Liu is the BEST pediatrician. My son gets excited whenever we have to go see him. He’s super patient, never makes me feel rushed, answers all my questions thoroughly, and most importantly, he’s great with kids. He’s the only one I trust now when it comes to my son.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285619825
- Childrens Hospital
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
