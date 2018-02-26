See All Podiatrists in Jefferson City, MO
Overview

Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.

Dr. Klamet works at Jefferson City Foot & Ankle Clinic in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Foot Care Centers Inc.
    1705 Christy Dr Ste 209, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 634-3338
  2. 2
    Capital Region Medical Center
    1125 Madison St, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 632-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2018
    Can't say enough good things about him and his staff. Went to him several years ago for removal of a bunion. It hasn't come back and now I am take nag my husband in to get his removed.
    Kathie Wilson in Jefferson City, MO — Feb 26, 2018
    About Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659361442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klamet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klamet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klamet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klamet works at Jefferson City Foot & Ankle Clinic in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Klamet’s profile.

    Dr. Klamet has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klamet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klamet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klamet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klamet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klamet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

