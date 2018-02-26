Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klamet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM
Overview
Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Locations
Missouri Foot Care Centers Inc.1705 Christy Dr Ste 209, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 634-3338
Capital Region Medical Center1125 Madison St, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 632-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough good things about him and his staff. Went to him several years ago for removal of a bunion. It hasn't come back and now I am take nag my husband in to get his removed.
About Dr. Terrence Klamet, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659361442
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klamet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klamet accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klamet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klamet has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klamet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klamet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klamet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klamet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klamet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.