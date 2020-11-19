Dr. Terrence Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Perri and Siddique Spine Surgery Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9716
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was in two car accidents over the last several years - one 20+ years ago and one two years ago. I had several surgeries from the first accident on my back. The new accident caused some serious neck damage. Having been exposed to many docs and surgeons. I have to say that Dr Kim is by far the best I have ever met. From HSS and Columbia in NYC to Cedars here in CA, he is incredibly skilled, knowledgable, empathetic and an all around great guy. I have now had 3 surgeries with Dr Kim and cannot recommend him any higher. If you need any sort of spine work done - you better have him do it if you want to have a great outcome!! His nurse Nicole and PA Kevin are also top of their game. Their entire staff is welcoming, helpful, knowledgable and make you feel safe and comfortable. Most great surgeons are only great surgeons, not also great human beings. Dr Kim and his staff are both great at what they do and also incredible human beings.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1407990955
- Cedars-Sinai Institute for Spinal Disorders
- University of Maryland Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.