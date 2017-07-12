See All Dermatologists in Arlington, VA
Dermatology
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Keaney works at SkinDC in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SkinDC
    1525 Wilson Blvd Ste 125, Arlington, VA 22209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 966-7127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard University Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 12, 2017
    I recently saw Dr. Keaney for facial cosmetic work and found him the utmost professional, extremely competent and easy to talk to. He gave me his full attention as I explained what I hoped could be achieved. Dr. Keaney worked skillfully to sculpt the desired effect. He has very impressive medical credentials, but what I learned, was that Dr. Keaney also has an artistic eye and talent that cannot be taught. I cannot recommend him highly enough!
    Freeport, ME — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902049489
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    • St Marys Medical Center
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Duke University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Keaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keaney has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

