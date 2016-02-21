See All Dermatologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Hopkins works at Manatee Dermatology in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manatee Dermatology
    6011 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 398-6990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285677765
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Terrence Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hopkins works at Manatee Dermatology in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hopkins’s profile.

Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

