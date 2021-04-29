Dr. Terrence Holekamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holekamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Holekamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Holekamp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Holekamp works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Specialists of West County621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 297A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6364
-
2
Advantage Orthopedics and Neurosurgery419 S Washington St Ste 201, Casper, WY 82601 Directions (307) 233-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holekamp?
Dr. Holekamp takes the time to listen. He explains the results of diagnostic tests and answers questions in an understandable way. He performed two fusions on me early this year. As a result, I am now off prescription pain pills for the first time in eleven years. I am very fortunate and thankful. He’s the best!
About Dr. Terrence Holekamp, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134375249
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holekamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holekamp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holekamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holekamp works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Holekamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holekamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holekamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holekamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.