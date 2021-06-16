Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Anson Goesel MD8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 822-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Higgings is the Best ever! I mean this, truly! I have the highest confidence in his abilities as a cosmetic surgeon! If there is any chance of complications he will talk with you honestly and openly about it. He has an excellent Character and bedside manner and will set you at ease right away! He makes himself available to you at all times when you need him and doesn’t hide behind answering services like a lot of doctors do! I had a personal experience with something called a “Seroma” Dr Higgings was actually working on New Year’s Eve around at 8 o’clock at night. I called and he still called me back within 15 minutes! Then asked us to meet him (my husband and I) the next day at his office. I don’t know of any doctor that would meet you on New Years Day! He really cares about his patients wholeheartedly! The Quality and nature of his craft is Incredibly Beautiful! I’am extremely happy with my results! Thank you Doc and your Entire Wonderful Staff
About Dr. Terrence Higgins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Plastic Surgery
