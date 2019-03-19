Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tumwater, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Summit Pacific Medical Center.
Dr. Hess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Surgical Assocs1610 Bishop Rd SW Bldg 7, Tumwater, WA 98512 Directions (360) 754-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hess?
Very professional and knowledgeable. My plantar fasciitis was diagnosed and cured with one treatment.
About Dr. Terrence Hess, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194748913
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Mc-U Wash
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hess speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.