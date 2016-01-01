Overview

Dr. Terrence Gleason, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gleason works at Southwest Surgery in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.