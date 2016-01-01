Dr. Terrence Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Gleason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Gleason, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gleason works at
Locations
-
1
Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc1972 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terrence Gleason, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740263953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
