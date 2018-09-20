Overview

Dr. Terrence Dwyer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Dwyer works at MedStar Orthopedics Institue At Alexandria in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Lorton, VA and Brandywine, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.