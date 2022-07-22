Overview

Dr. Terrence Donahue, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Berlin, CT. They completed their residency with New Britain Genl Hosp-U Con|Serabu Mission Hosp|St Josephs Hosp-Creighton U



Dr. Donahue works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Berlin, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.