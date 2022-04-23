Overview

Dr. Terrence Doherty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Doherty works at Loden Vision Center in Goodlettsville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Cataract Removal Surgery and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.