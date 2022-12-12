Dr. Terrence Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Dempsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Locations
Lake Surgical Associates LLC10110 Don S Powers Dr Ste 202, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-0222
Lake Surgical Associates LLC10110 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-0222
Saint Catherine Care Network4320 Fir St Unit 410, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 392-7665
St Catherine Hospital Inc4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 922-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dempsey is amazing! I found him to be very nice and a good bedside manner. He is funny and he sat with me and explained everything to me on what he was going to do for the surgery, he took his time and did not rush, which to me was the best thing! He saved my life in my eyes. I was diagnosed with colon cancer in Jan 2021, he performed the colon re-section and installed my port and removed my port on 12/09/2022. He is amazing! One of the best doctors I had thru my cancer journey.
About Dr. Terrence Dempsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
