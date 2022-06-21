Dr. Terry Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Day, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Day, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Day works at
Locations
Head & Neck Specialists9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0851Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Day has been my Head and Neck doctor since 2005 when I first experienced cancer. He is very knowledgeable and explains things in real human terms for understanding. Dr Day places emphasis on your quality of life and does not discourage your will to fight. My second cancer was in 2021 and Dr Day expressed the same exceptional care in 2021 as he did in 2005.
About Dr. Terry Day, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659484608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- U Hosp Bern
- La State U MC
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day works at
Dr. Day has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
