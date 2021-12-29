Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Mountain Vista Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Crowder works at
Locations
Sonoran Spine3717 S Rome St Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions
Mesa10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 416, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 962-0071Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Gilbert2557 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 962-0071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Show Low5171 Cub Lake Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (480) 962-0071
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crowder is a pro , knows his profession well and a genuine straight-talker. No bs that comes with surgical performance. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Terrence Crowder, MD
- Pain Management
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770615288
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospitals, Royal Oak
- Duke University, Durham
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
