Overview

Dr. Terrence Coulter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Phelps Health.



Dr. Coulter works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.