Dr. Terrence Coulter, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terrence Coulter, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Phelps Health.

Dr. Coulter works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology
    Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology, 3800 S National Ave Ste 510, Springfield, MO 65807, Phone: (417) 875-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Cox Monett Hospital
  • Phelps Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Dr Counter is an excellent physician who listened to me as a patient and improve my Cpap experience with one visit! His personality is easy to get along with and was realistic about my goals and expectations. My only regret is not seeing him 3 years ago! Staff was SUPER HELPFUL AND CONSIDERATE AS WELL! Support staff has run me off from great doctors in the past so this is huge! Being a retired RN I own that I am hard to please!
    Melissa Stephenson — Jul 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Terrence Coulter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477591303
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Coulter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coulter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coulter works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Coulter’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

