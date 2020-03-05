Dr. Terrence Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Carter, MD
Dr. Terrence Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Hunters Creek3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
Women's Center of Orlando LLC1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 857-2502
Physician Associates867 Outer Rd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 898-6588
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
DR. Carter is amazing.....he delivered my 1st baby and made the experience an everlasting one. He goes above and beyond for his patients and has geeat bedside manners
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144584764
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.