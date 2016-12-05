See All Nephrologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Terrence Bjordahl, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Bjordahl works at Wasatch Kidney Specialists - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Wasatch Kidney Specialists - Salt Lake City
    1250 E 3900 S Ste 410, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5657
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Acidosis
Proteinuria
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2016
    this guy saved my life. i am 44 years old and have had over 50 kidney stones with 4 lipsotrypsies done. my urologist could not or would not help me find a solution so i was ready to go anywhere in the world to findca cure for this miserable condition before pondering taking my own life. he figured it out and i gave not had a stone for over a year!!! thank you!!
    kevin k in sandy ut — Dec 05, 2016
    About Dr. Terrence Bjordahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710006408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
