Overview

Dr. Terrence Baruch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Baruch works at Foothill Cardiology Medical Group in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.