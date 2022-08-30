Dr. Terrence Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Barrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Commonwealth Specialists of Kentucky279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 308, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-1419
UK Gastroenterology770 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 208-4237
Kentucky Clinic - Medicine Specialties - Wing C740 N Limestone Rm 211, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 251-8094
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Without question the best GI doctor in the Lexington area. If you're suffering from something like Crohn's, this is the doctor you need to see.
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C|University of Chicago Hosps
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
