Dr. Terrence Andrews, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Andrews, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Mountain States Pulmonary Critical Care5957 Fashion Point Dr Ste 103, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6274
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terrence Andrews, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811258601
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.