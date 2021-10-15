Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Ortho Houston15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 903-2818
-
2
Ortho Houston462 S Mason Rd Ste 100, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 903-2817
-
3
Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 379-7220
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Skilled surgeon. Warm & friendly doctor, yet v. Professional. Blessed to have committed our son’s treatment to his care.
About Dr. Terrence Anderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861539454
Education & Certifications
- United States Naval Medical Center - San Diego
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Humerus Fracture, Broken Arm and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.